Mech Arena codes September 2025 and how to redeem

What are the new Mech Arena codes? If you want to keep up with your teammates and opponents in Plarium's fast-paced mech shooter, you're going to need A-Coins and Credits to get the latest weapons and gear.

Luckily, this free PC game offers many ways to get more XP, A-Coins, and Credits, including daily login rewards and challenges. There are also regular new Mech Arena redemption codes for the multiplayer game, too, and we've listed all the current ones below. These codes not only provide you with in-game currency to upgrade your gear, others occasionally even reward you with a whole new mech for nothing, so don't miss out.

New Mech Arena codes

Here are all the valid Mech Arena codes right now:

MIDMECH - 200x A-Coins, 100,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate (NEW)

200x A-Coins, 100,000 Credits, 1x Amateur Crate (NEW) HAPPYBDAYMA - Rewards for Mech Arena anniversary

- Rewards for Mech Arena anniversary BACKTO5V5 - 250x A-Coins, 25k Credits, 1x Amateur Crate

- 250x A-Coins, 25k Credits, 1x Amateur Crate 2GTSUMMER4ALL - 200x A-Coins, 100k Credits, 1x Prodigy Crate

200x A-Coins, 100k Credits, 1x Prodigy Crate SUMMERPILOTS - 100x Pilot Marks, Pilot G-Lock

- 100x Pilot Marks, Pilot G-Lock FOR42OLDS - 242 A-Coins, 42,000 Credits, 420 Implant Parts

- 242 A-Coins, 42,000 Credits, 420 Implant Parts MIDGAMEGIFT - 200x A-coins, Credits

- 200x A-coins, Credits MIDGAMER - Prodigy Crate, 30,000 Credits

- Prodigy Crate, 30,000 Credits MIDGAMEMELEE - 1x Rank 4 Arc Torrent 6, 250x A-Coins, 1x Gold Crate (new players)

- 1x Rank 4 Arc Torrent 6, 250x A-Coins, 1x Gold Crate (new players) ILOVEMIDGAME - 2x Rank 4 Nade Launcher 6, 100 A-Coins (new players)

- 2x Rank 4 Nade Launcher 6, 100 A-Coins (new players) GGTBONUS - 2x Rank 3 Javelin Rack 8 (new players)

- 2x Rank 3 Javelin Rack 8 (new players) MIDTENGUGIFT - Rank 3 Tengu, 100 A-Coins (new players)

- Rank 3 Tengu, 100 A-Coins (new players) BLASTZONE - Guardian, 50k Credits (new and returning players)

It should be noted that you're only classed as a 'new' player for the first 72 hours after creating your account. As only one code can be redeemed per day, opt for these codes first.

Expired codes:

MECH4YEARS

PLARIUMSWEET16

MIDGAME

LUCKYSHOT

SPOOKYSHOT

HOLIDAYMECH

MAGIFT

MAGIVEAWAY

MECH3YEARS

FIREPOWER

CHAMPION

How do I redeem Mech Arena codes?

To redeem these promo codes in Mech Arena, you must first complete the tutorial, then:

Launch Mech Arena.

From the Hangar, click the envelope at the top-center of the screen.

Select 'Promo Codes' from the bottom right.

Enter the code as it appears above and hit confirm.

Enjoy your rewards.

You can only redeem one code per day, so remember to return daily to collect everything on the list.

How do I get more Mech Arena codes?

Mech Arena codes are sometimes announced on the official Mech Arena X account. We check and update this list regularly, so just bookmark this page for the most up-to-date codes.

Once you've redeemed all the codes above, head into your hangar and use those coins and credits to upgrade your gear. Then, you might want to check out another Plarium game: Raid Shadow Legends, and redeem Raid codes for their hero collection RPG.