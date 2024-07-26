I think the mech game genre is starting to mount a comeback. Armored Core 6 was a huge hit. I’d also recommend the superb indie Mech Engineer. But now we’ve got MechWarrior 5: Clans on the way, alongside the excellent-looking Kriegsfront Tactics, and, at last, Mecha Break. A co-op shooter with a focus on destruction, physics, and vicious metal-on-metal combat, until now its playtests have only been available to a select few. But that’s all about to change as the dates are set for the first Mecha Break open beta. You can sign up now.

I first saw Mecha Break at this year’s GDC – I even spoke with its director. Historically, mech and robot shooters have been at the periphery of my taste, genres that I’ve not really explored since the old Armored Cores and Zone of the Enders. But Mecha Break as a multiplayer game has something special.

While it’s fluid, accessible, and immediately simple to play, it doesn’t sacrifice the core dynamics and experience of the mech shooter. It’s still hefty and tactical, but the robust combat and deep customization is balanced by a faster pace and more forgiving learning curve. Essentially, it feels like a traditional mech shooter but also a welcoming prospect for genre novitiates.

Your mechs are divided into different classes, ranging from missile-and-armor-laden heavy hitters to fleet-of-movement, sword-equipped melee specialists. Just like the MechWarrior series impresses the importance of teamwork, especially in the upcoming Clans, Mecha Break’s online battles require cooperation and a complementary mixture of weapon types. Arenas are large and destructible, and without communication and tactics, you’re likely to be obliterated.

Until now, Mecha Break’s playtests have only been available to certain backers and applicants. But if you want to give it a try, this is your chance. The Mecha Break open beta runs from Saturday August 10 until Tuesday August 13. You’ll be able to test the central 6v6 mode as well as a new mech called Stego and the various rebalances to movement and combat that have been introduced following the closed demos. If you want to sign up, just go here.

Otherwise, get a load of the other best upcoming PC games on their way to you, or maybe try some of the best co-op games available today.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.