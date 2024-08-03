It’s a great time to be a fan of big robots and mechs alike. Elden Ring creator FromSoftware proved that there’s still plenty of life in the genre with Armored Core 6, and now another of the biggest names in the business is set to make a comeback soon with Mechwarrior 5: Clans. As if that weren’t enough evidence, the Mecha Break playtest, which has just launched in a limited form on Steam, shows just how much potential interest there is in the upcoming game from Amazing Seasun.

Mecha Break is an ambitious project, and one that quickly charmed us when we spoke to its executive producer Kris Kwok at GDC. It puts a wide range of mechs at your disposal, from weighty, missile-bearing behemoths to fast-paced, nimble melee machines. Crucially, it’s also a multiplayer game through and through, demanding build coordination and on-the-fly cooperation with your teammates to dominate its vast, destructible arenas.

The first Mecha Break beta test has just kicked off, and the response on Steam is telling. This initial limited access beta runs from Friday August 2 through Thursday August 8, with an open access beta set to follow from Friday August 9 through Tuesday August 13. Yet despite the only way to get in currently being through Twitch Drops, the Mecha Break player count is already soaring on Steam.

In just its first day of the limited playtest, Mecha Break has reached an impressive peak player count of 7,586 concurrent users. That’s a great initial showing, especially considering the restricted nature of this early test to those who have scored Twitch drops from watching partnered streamers.

If you’re curious to get on board and try Mecha Break for yourself, there’s still time to sign up. Simply go to the official Steam page and click the request access button, and you’ll be notified once you’ve received an invite. As a reminder, the public test begins on Friday August 9, and will be live until Tuesday August 13.

