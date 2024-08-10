Mecha Break’s free playtest is now open to all, but get in quick

I recently built my first gunpla. After years of loving all things giant robots and mechas, I took the plunge into the world of plastic modeling and have never looked back. There’s nothing more rewarding than posing a mobile suit proudly on your shelf after painstakingly constructing it from scratch, but something is missing. You can’t engage in high-octane fights with other pilots. Mecha Break aims to change that, and now that the Steam beta is free for all, the Armored Core 6 rival is killing it on Valve’s platform.

Mecha Break is a fast-paced and deadly game of giant robot chess. You engage in multiplayer games with other players, either utilizing long or short-range tactics from the ground or air. Rain missiles from above, dodge incoming fire, drop to the ground, and dance around immersive landscapes in quick sword fights.

Just like in Armored Core 6, you can also completely customize your mech with body parts and paint finishes. Considering how scared I am at the prospect of painting the minute detail of my own gunpla, this is much easier.

Mecha Break’s gameplay is going down a treat too, as ever since developer Amazing Seasun Games opened it to everyone, playercounts have shot up. After sitting at around 3,000 players, the peak is now at 38,000.

If squads of three or six players aren’t enough for you, Mecha Break even has up to 60-player battle royale matches. You’ll need to master aerial combat though, because enemy mechas will be coming at you from all sides.

Mecha Break’s public beta playtest ends on Tuesday August 13 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST and Wednesday August 14 at 3am AEDT. Amazing Seasun Games notes that while the beta is open to all, you access may take some time “due to popular demand.” All you need to do is go to the Steam page and request access.

Mecha Break’s full release date is still to be confirmed, so you need to try out the beta while you still can.

