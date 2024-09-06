There’s definitely been a surge in great mech games recently, but here’s a newcomer that has just piqued my interest. It takes the turn-based mech action of Into The Breach, gives it the simultaneous PvP twist of Combat Mission, and then serves up replays of your battles that play like their own mini, pixel Gundam episodes. Naturally, it’s called Mecha Simultactics, and it’s just got a free demo that you can play right now on Steam.

Into the Breach is of course a huge hit with mecha fans and one of the best strategy games around, but its lack of multiplayer has been a let down for many. Well, Mecha Simultactics is going to fill that void, but as mentioned, it’s got some extra surprises up its sleeve.

While it does indeed host turn-based battles on isometric grids just like Into the Breach, Mecha Simultactics likes to make things a bit more chaotic. It’s PvP mode can include up to eight players on the same battlefield, and the turn-based combat is simultaneous, meaning that every move plays out at the same time, rather than in a turn order. This of course requires some foresight as to what your opponents may choose to do next and some occasional surprise moves to keep your adversaries guessing.

Mechs are customizable and actually look really cool in the game’s pixel art style. Partnered up with the sound design of your mech’s attacks, and there is a grin-inducing retro feel to it.

While all of that is well and good, the thing that really sets Mecha Simuiltactics apart is its replay system. In the heat of those eight-player battles where the chaos is constantly being paused for each turn, it’s hard to appreciate everything that’s going on and how a match actually played out. The replay feature plays your match back with no UI and no pauses, creating one seamless, badass mini anime that would make Gundam blush.

Mecha Simultactics has no release date or window yet, but it does have a free demo of its Alpha available on Steam right now. You can learn more about the game, wishlist it, and download the demo here.

