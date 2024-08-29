Paradox published strategy game Mechabellum to hit 1.0 very soon

It’s a good time to be a fan of mech games. Last year gave us Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which revived the long running FromSoftware series with an excellent new entry. We’ve also recently seen the launch of Mech Engineer, Swarm Grinder, and, as of today, Gundam Breaker 4. Now, thanks to Crusader Kings 3 and Stellaris publisher Paradox Interactive’s Paradox Arc label, fans of battle ready robots are about to get another option to check out in the form of Mechabellum‘s final version launch.

Following a year spent in Early Access, Mechabellum is set to come out in its full version next month. The strategy game sees players customizing and deploying a fleet of mechs, carefully planning their tactics before engaging NPC or online enemies in battles that play out automatically once the units start moving.

Accompanying today’s launch date announcement is a fresh update that’s added in features like a new unit type, loadout system, monthly tournament, and more. When the 1.0 version comes out, it will also bring new unit techs and specialists, an improved tutorial, kick off the game’s first season, and adjust much more.

Mechabellum’s final version is out on September 26, 2024. It already seems well worth checking out, though, given that the game’s Early Access version has garnered an impressive 84% or Very Positive ratings based on 7,741 user reviews. If you want to pick up a copy now, grab it on Steam right here.

Or, if you'd rather hold off until Mechabellum's 1.0 launch, take a look at some of our favorite robot games and sci-fi games for more options.

