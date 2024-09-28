It’s no easy feat to nail the gameplay and atmosphere of a strategy game, making Mechabellum a fairly remarkable feat. The indie game has fully launched on Steam with patch 1.0, garnering instant praise for its massively updated visuals and a ton of new additions to the game as it finally exits early access after 16 months. For auto battler fans seeking a new game to sink their teeth into, it’ll be hard to overlook Mechabellum.

Mechabellum stands out as a compelling strategy game by offering a unique blend of automation and tactical depth, which makes it more than just another entry in the auto-battler genre. At its core, Mechabellum places players as a commander overseeing vast armies of futuristic mechs and robots.

The game’s systems draw players into a web of strategic decisions that unfold as epic battles play out, either against AI opponents or against fellow competitors who are looking to grind the newly released ranked ladder.

Mechabellum version 1.0 officially launched on Thursday September 26, bringing a boatload of new content and quality-of-life updates to the game, including two new specialists in the Fire Badger and Typhoon, as well as performance optimization, competitive seasons, and much more, all of which you can read about here.

Mechabellum has launched on Steam with a 30% off introductory offer for $10.49 / £7.85 available until Thursday October 3. You can go grab the sale here.

The game has received an incredible amount of positivity in its Steam reviews, including over 8,300 reviews with an average rating of very positive. With strategy fans being incredibly particular about their games, this is quite a feat.

