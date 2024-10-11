Have you ever wanted to drop everything, unplug, and step away from it all to a simple life in a remote, rural village? As our world grows ever closer to the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, games that strip it all back to the basics – from 2024 megahit Manor Lords to the evergreen pastures of Stardew Valley – can feel increasingly appealing. One such quietly beloved offering is Medival Dynasty, which blends survival crafting with RPG and city building elements. Already recommended on Steam by 90% of its players, developer Render Cube has just unveiled its next update which includes new town customization and the ability to marry other players.

Medieval Dynasty bears a lot of the hallmarks of the best survival games early on – gather resources, farm, hunt, and slowly build from a basic shelter to a flourishing town. Once you’re up and running, however, it diverges dramatically from the likes of Valheim, Rust, and Once Human into more of a town management sim akin to Manor Lords.

Next on the cards for Render Cube is the Medieval Dynasty autumn update. The banner feature for many will be inter-player marriages; while you’ve been able to woo and wed NPCs previously, you’ll now be able to tie the knot in-game with other real people. You can look forward to the introduction of new quests from the King, and more events as well.

If you’re more interested in the decoration and customization outfits, there’s lots to look forward to. You can now place down a proper village sign and give it an official name, which will also appear on your map to make it easy to spot. You can also create a unique crest for the village, combining all manner of shapes, patterns, and colors into an emblem that can then be placed on banners, pennants, and structures.

Finally, Render Cube is introducing a range of new clothing, including some “highly requested dresses.” There’s no set date for the autumn update yet, and the developer teases that there’s still more to be announced before it arrives, so there’s plenty to look forward to. In the meantime, you can find Medieval Dynasty on Steam.

Looking for more ways to live out a historical existence? Here are the best medieval games on PC right now. Or dive into one of the best management games instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.