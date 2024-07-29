Even when you’re a developer with a name that has a certain amount of recognition, your games can still fade from view. Behaviour Interactive is a master of multiplayer horror thanks to Dead by Daylight, which continues to go from strength to strength, but not all its games have been a roaring success. Meet Your Maker, released back in 2023, has almost completely lost its audience with under ten people logging in to play at any given time. That is, until now.

You may not have encountered Meet Your Maker before and that’s understandable as the title has continued to fly under pretty much everyone’s radar. This multiplayer game mixes a few different genres into one, with base building you might see in something like Rust, trap laying akin to Orcs Must Die, and fast FPS co-op action like Deep Rock Galactic. You build a custom outpost using scavenged material, filling it with traps to destroy the unwary, while heading on excursions alone or with friends to infiltrate other players’ creations. With a solid core gameplay loop and a fairly big development name behind it, you would be forgiven for erring on the side of optimism when looking at the game’s fortunes.

Unfortunately for the title, its community fled it pretty fast, with the initial flurry of people deserting it after only a month. A small bump thanks to a free week in June of 2023 has been the only upwards trend the game’s player count has seen since launch.

That’s all changed thanks to game developer and Twitch streamer Jason Thor “PirateSoftware” Hall, who’s been showing off the game due to it being one of his favorites. As a result an increase in concurrent players has hit Meet Your Maker equating to a 1,900% jump in people in-game. This isn’t the first time the streamer has caused a revival of a forgotten game’s fortunes, with MMORPG Global Agenda: Free Agent getting a similar treatment a few weeks ago.

To be transparent about numbers here, that 1,900% increase refers to a jump in players from seven to 140, so not exactly earth-shattering figures just yet. Still, it’s a big leap from where the game has been for months and even if those players don’t stick around, at least the game’s currently being played and not lying entirely fallow anymore.

As a result of this renewed attention, developer Behaviour Interactive has released a free demo consisting of the game’s open beta that players can check out in order to get a taste of the action. You can head over to the Meet Your Maker Steam page to grab the demo now and see if you agree with Hall about how good this game is.

If something else would tickle your fancy, you can take a peek at our guide for the best building games you can play on PC, as well as our picks for the best FPS games out there right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.