The thrill of grinding for top-tier loot or the satisfaction of coming across rare or valuable items is a core aspect of many MMOs and RPGs. However, whether you’re stuffing your postmaster full of junk in Destiny 2, constantly getting over-encumbered in Fallout, or hoarding gear for builds you’ll never actually make in Baldur’s Gate 3, loot can be a nuisance. Well, here’s a game that turns endless inventory management into a core mechanic. Meet Megaloot, which just launched on Steam.

Megaloot is a roguelike RPG that sees you clearing rooms of increasing difficulty and challenge. The combat is actually fairly straightforward – there are no time limits and you just press attack and ability buttons that do as much damage to enemies as they can in a single turn.

However, the intricacy and difficulty comes in the form of Megaloot’s inventory management. Usually, your stash of armor, weapons, and items is hidden away in another menu or represented on a small section of the UI. Not here. Your inventory takes up half of the screen at all times – it remains open constantly. Why? Because loot is your key to, well, everything.

As you progress, you’ll earn new items or be able to buy items from a shop with gold. For a cost, these items can be re-rolled as well. Loot is, naturally, color-coded with different rarity tiers, and you can combine two items of the same type and tier to upgrade a piece of gear to the next tier. As you’d expect, each item can positively and/or negatively impact certain stats, deal certain amounts of damage, offer varying levels of protection, and all the other modifiers, buffs, and effects you usually get from RPG gear.

However, during battles, you can discard your unwanted loot. Usually, discarding loot reimburses you with a pittance of currency or crafting materials, but in Megaloot, scrapped items give you even more bonuses and boosts.

Basically, buildcrafting is tied to how well you can strategize and manage the loot that gets served up to you. It’s a really novel concept, and one that’s already going over well with players. Early user reviews on Steam put it at a 90%, Very Positive rating at the time of writing, while its first day concurrent player count has topped out at around 5,000 people.

Megaloot is out now on Steam with a 10% introductory discount that brings it down to $8.99/ £7.65. That discount ends on Friday, September 6, so be swift! You can find out more about the game and purchase it from its Steam page here.

