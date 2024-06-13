Amazing new indie RPG makes the worst part of Baldur’s Gate 3 into fun

Between Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and Diablo, one thing I always get bogged down with in RPGs is the loot. I never know what’s going to be important later on so I horde everything. But then I have no space for anything else and getting a new weapon or piece of gear means throwing something else away or selling it. It’s stressful. Fortunately, if you like RPGs, roguelikes, and wish inventory management were fun rather than a chore, then solo developer Axilirate has made the game for you.

In Megaloot, the only things you do are fight and manage your inventory. If you have two pieces of gear that are the same and have the same rarity, you can combine them to get the next rarity up. There’s also a marketplace where you can buy new gear to keep this chain going. If it sounds confusing, don’t worry. I played the demo and, like most roguelike games and board games, it starts to make sense once you’ve played a round or two.

Once I selected a character and some bonus cards to take into battle with me, I whacked monsters and chests until some gear popped out. I equipped a basic ax (not good for my mage character) and some boots. After a few rooms, I got the same pair of boots and combined them for boots with double the armor rating – nice. The trick is to keep buying or finding the low-rarity items so that you can keep buffing them. It’s a lot like 2048 or Suika Game, or any match-3. There are eight inventory slots, so there’s plenty of gear for you to use to construct your build.

The pixelated art style reminded me a lot of Loop Hero. Battles are also fairly simple. You just hit attack, select your character’s ability, or turn an item in your inventory into pure stat boosts to help you get through a tough fight. It’s a charming way to while away the time that quickly draws you in and has you hooked for just one more run. The more enemies you fight, the better, as they grant you more loot, which means more chances to match items and level them up.

If you’re still a bit confused or you like the sound of it, you can try the Megaloot demo for yourself, right here.

