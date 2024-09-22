From The Elder Scrolls Skyrim to Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, and everything in between, inventory management is one of those grubby necessities found in most of the best RPGs. If you find clearing out your bags one of those inevitable chores, indie dungeon crawler Megaloot is here to change your mind by transforming the dullest task into a rewarding mechanic. As solo developer axilirate celebrates passing 100,000 sales, the Steam game launches a major update, available right now for free, featuring a range of new additions to enjoy.

Megaloot is a clever twist on dungeon crawlers that turns the simple act of tossing out your unwanted gear into an essential part of the action. Of course, any weapons, armor, and accessories can be equipped to enhance your strength in combat. However, that’s not the only use for gear in this RPG. You can also combine items to boost their power, consume them during fights for a potent but temporary boost, or dismantle them at the end of a floor to earn permanent stat gains.

That means even the most seemingly useless helm can now be a valuable addition to your collection, and adds some rather satisfying strategic depth as you begin to tick over the risk/reward options in your brain. Burn that spare sword you’ve been holding to push yourself quickly past a troublesome foe right now, or attempt to fight through the hard way and use it to benefit you for the long term instead?

With ten playable characters, over 150 items, and 27 stats to build out, Megaloot is a simple but satisfying treat. And it seems to have paid off, as axilirate and publisher Ravenage Games announce that Megaloot has now sold 100,000 copies. “This incredible achievement has been made possible by the unwavering support of our amazing community,” it says of the news. “We would like to thank everyone who played, provided feedback, and helped shape Megaloot into the game it is today. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Alongside this announcement comes the launch of a major new Megaloot update. It features some new enemies to tackle – a nightmarish abomination known as Eldrid’s Flesh and a mighty Iron Golem. A new Armor Steal stat lets you nab protective power from your opponents when you hit them, while a Celestial set effect transforms damage taken into elemental power. There’s a new helm and ring to discover, along with additional Windwalker and Striker specializations for Fren, who also gets a boost to their energy bonus.

Items can now be banished every ten floors, with dismantling still available on every floor. Banishing divine items removes them from the market and drop pool but grants you their gold permanently. Alongside this comes a range of balance tweaks, improved UI, and better leaderboards that should load faster than before. You can toggle death messages off, as well as screen shake, and can use a keybind to sell items when hovering over them.

The Megaloot update is out now – you can find the game on Steam, priced at $9.99 / £8.50. There’s also a free demo available if you want to try it before you buy. Ravenage says it’s still at work on further optimizations, along with improved Steam Deck support (the game is currently listed as ‘playable’ on the Valve handheld).

