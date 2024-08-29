New city builder Memoriapolis is perfect while we wait for Civ 7

Civilization 7 is coming sooner than we might have expected, arriving early next year. In the meantime, though, there are plenty of great strategy games to help make the time pass more quickly. This year has already seen the popular Manor Lords launch in Early Access, with compelling projects like Frostpunk 2 and Age of Mythology: Retold fast approaching as well. For those looking for strategy games with an historical focus similar to Civ’s, there’s also Memoriapolis, which has just launched on Steam in Early Access.

Memoriapolis is a city building game we’ve had our eyes on for a little while now. In it, players are tasked with creating a city and ensuring it thrives over centuries of human progress. The game is split into distinct ‘Ages,’ from Antiquity through to the Age of Enlightenment, with each of these eras providing unique design features inspired by history that test players’ ability to manage their community and help it prosper.

The Early Access launch includes the first two of these Ages: Antiquity and the Middle Ages. When Memoriapolis hits 1.0, it will then include the remaining half, adding in the Renaissance and the Age of Enlightenment so players can continue to build out their city over further centuries. That full version’s launch is planned for sometime next year.

Memoriapolis is out now in Early Access and available with a 15% discount ($21.24 USD / £17.84) from today until September 12 on Steam. Grab a copy right here.

Or, you can find other games that scratch the same itch by taking a look at our picks for the top strategy games and grand strategy games currently out for PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.