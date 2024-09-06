The slow trudge of time through the ages propels you forward but can also pull you away from the things you love. Sometimes, you just want to stand still and let the torrent of the epochs slide around you, like a stone in a stream. Memoriapolis, an epoch-spanning city-builder, has added a new mode that will let you do exactly that.

Most city-building games don’t mess with time too much other than as a way for growth to happen and events to occur. In Memoriapolis, time is intrinsically bound up with the fabric of the game, as it tasks you with building a city over three distinct time periods encompassing 2,500 years. In order to make a settlement that lasts, you’ll have to not only react to events in your time period, but anticipate those yet to come. It’s an ambitious proposition, but sometimes you just want it all to stop.

Developer 5pm Studio has launched the first patch for the title now it’s in Steam Early Access, and the biggest new addition is the inclusion of an endless mode. This lets you pick an era and simply stay in it, refusing to progress to what’s next. This means the pressure is off somewhat and you can just build and make your mark on the place where you’re most comfortable, without having to worry about the future too much. You can just build, for as long as you like, without the march of time impinging on your fun.

As well as this new mode, the game’s camera has been updated which should let you view your city in a different way – the developer describes this as being a prototype for a “photo mode”. Buildable space is also being tweaked, with some players encountering issues with running out of surfaces to build on – this is something the developer will continue working on, but for now Surveyor’s Cabins should add a lot more area to work with.

There are bug fixes galore too, though 5pm Studio is ready to admit that it hasn’t had the chance to deal with all the issues reported by players just yet. If you’d like to read what’s new in this latest patch, you can head over to the Steam announcement to get the full lowdown.

