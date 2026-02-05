New turn-based tactics game Menace blends the alien threat of XCOM with the squad drama of Baldur's Gate 3

While XCOM 3 remains a pipedream for now, there are an increasing number of tactical RPGs ready to step up to the empty half-cover and take their shot. Among them, Menace is one I've had a particularly close eye on for years, and now it's finally here. Combining all that stats-driven, alien-blasting goodness with a nightmarish, Terminator-style threat, and then rolling in a squad relationship dynamic that feels somewhere between Jagged Alliance and Baldur's Gate 3, it's racked up more than 600,000 Steam wishlists. Now, it's time to take the threat to the eponymous Menace for real.

I've been waiting for this day ever since I first had the chance to take an extended look at Menace during Gamescom 2024. Its credentials are well established: it's built by Overhype Studios, the developer that brought us the vicious medieval mercenary RPG Battle Brothers, and published by indie strategy champion Hooded Horse. You take charge of the intergalactic strike cruiser TCRN Impetus, commanding a squad of marines that handle everything from pirates to alien threats in a lawless region of space branded the 'Wayback system.'

Cut off from the core worlds, you're forced to utilize whatever resources you can get your hands on, no matter where it comes from. You'll have to decide how to handle the various factions at play in the Wayback system, considering whether it's worth striking deals with criminal elements that secure supplies and intel in order to ensure you're able to handle more immediately dangerous problems.

As if that wasn't fraught enough, the situation escalates dramatically when what was supposed to be a routine mission uncovers a terrifying threat to the entire system: the Menace. Drawing heavy inspiration from '80s body horror and animatronics, these half-man, half-machine hybrids comprise fleshy cores of muscle and sinew with all manner of mechanical augmentations. Without hope of backup from the core worlds, the pirates and criminals of the Wayback system are now your best hope of survival.

Naturally, these disparate groups aren't always willing to just buddy up and work together, which is where the relationship-driven element of Menace comes into play. Your squads are all assigned a named leader with a particular speciality, and every one of them is a written character complete with history, likes, dislikes, and moral standing. If you're familiar with balancing personalities in '90s and '00s strategy classic Jagged Alliance, you'll know what to expect, but I'd also liken it to the squad squabbles of Baldur's Gate 3.

These group dynamics will grow and evolve based on how you treat your crew, as well as the outcome of missions. In my preview, pirate Jean Sy came to the rescue of military sniper Darby when she fell in battle. As a result, the former became even more brash and confident, while the trained professional was left disgruntled at owing her life to a 'lesser' rival. With a bulky pool of potential recruits, you won't find them all in a single playthrough, ensuring a fresh experience every run.

Most missions you tackle in Menace are part of larger 'operations' that require you to overcome a series of conflicts. Combat is high-stakes and deadly, and you'll need to make careful use of elements like cover, flanking, and suppressing fire to gain the edge on your opponents. Any equipment and supplies you can scrounge will only sharpen your edge, and the longer you're able to keep leaders and their troops alive, the more reliable they'll become.

It's designed to be challenging; perhaps not so much as its notoriously punishing predecessor, Battle Brothers, but still to the point where you won't always be successful. "Losses create stories," Overhype remarks. Perhaps a bad outcome forces you into taking a deal you'd rather have left on the table, or maybe it alters the group dynamic on the Impetus. Whatever the ramifications, there's one certainty; the Menace won't stop moving, and so neither can you.

Menace is out now in early access via Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. It's priced at $39.99 / £34.99, with a 25% launch discount letting you grab it at $29.99 / £26.24 until Thursday February 19. Head here if you think you've got what it takes to bring sworn enemies together and save the galaxy.

Overhype's initial launch offering includes "50+ mission types across several planets, with more biomes, mission types, and equipment planned throughout early access." Alongside this, it'll be fleshing out the storyline and potential endgame scenarios, along with making additional changes based on player feedback.