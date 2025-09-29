Good turn-based strategy games are hard to come by in this day and age. However, last year's Battle Brothers was a bona fide hit. From its unique art direction to the great tactical gameplay, it made a splash with fans of the genre, landing an impressive 88% 'very positive' rating on Steam. Developer Overhype Studios is doubling down on its turn-based masterclass with tactical RPG Menace, which now finally has a solid release date. Unfortunately for fans expecting it to launch this year, you'll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the game.

After first being delayed to 2025, Menace has once again been pushed back until 2026. However, this time around it has a concrete release date, which makes me more confident that Overhype will hit this third deadline.

What can you expect from the game? Our Menace preview goes into lavish detail, but if you like XCOM-style tactics and RPG mechanics, this is the game for you. Inspired by sci-fi greats like Terminator, Menace promises a gritty, realistic approach to far-future fighting, and its presence on Steam's list of top-wishlisted games suggests that players are excited to get their hands on the game.

While the delay may come as a disappointment, there is a dash of good news as well - you can give Menace a go right now, as a free demo just went live on Steam. Thanks to this demo, you can see if it lives up to your expectations, and those set by predecessor Battle Brothers.

The demo is primarily combat-focused, but you'll lead a band of misfits into battle in the lawless Wayback system. It's the wider aspects of the game I'm more interested in-recruiting pirates to replace fallen soldiers, scavenging parts for your mechs, that sort of thing-but I'm keen to see how the combat holds up, too. I just hope the mysterious Menace arrives so we can see what we're really up against.

Menace will release on Steam on Thursday, February 5, 2026. You can play the demo on Steam right now. Download it here.

