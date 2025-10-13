I feel like I talk about nothing else but grimdark XCOM-likes these days. Whether it's official Warhammer games (as you can see in my Mechanicus 2 preview) or games with a healthy serving of 40k inspiration, it's a popular genre and setting mashup that clearly does well. Thankfully for games like Menace, players aren't tiring of the combo. But that won't stop developer Overhype Studios from keeping things fresh by delivering requested balance changes and more missions in a big update for its hit free demo.

Over 100,000 players have already tried out Menace, and the turn-based strategy game has been rewarded with lavish feedback. Players love its planet-hopping, mech-deploying, brain-engaging tactical gameplay, and Overhype Studios is rewarding their pre-release loyalty by updating the current demo for this week's Steam Next Fest.

Overhype says that the 600 reviews the demo has received amount to a 'very positive' rating on Steam, although that won't show on Menace's main Steam page due to the fact it doesn't release until February 2026.

Feedback has been constructive, too, and Overhype has implemented numerous bug fixes and a couple of balance tweaks as a direct result of the community response. This is despite the fact that the game "has been running surprisingly well," according to the developer.

Changes for the Next Fest demo include nerfing the pirate flame truck, which felt like an indestructible beast, lowering its health and armor to make it more penetrable. Overhype will also change the line of sight markers, as the current system (which it admits is "simplistic and abstract") creates a "mismatch" between how players think the system will work and how it actually does. However, this will take time, as it seems like a major rework of the game's visual language is needed.

The Steam Next Fest demo also expands the playable elements of the game, including ten brand new missions in an operation called Thwart Invasion. It includes more weapons, more walkers, more everything you already loved about the game.

Menace releases on Thursday, February 5, 2026 but its updated Steam Next Fest demo is available to play now. You can download it here.

