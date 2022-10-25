Meta Quest Pro launch games list reveals VR headset’s library

Meta Quest Pro is finally here. Originally known as Project Cambria, Meta’s latest VR headset is a very different beast to the Oculus Quest 2. Launched earlier today, it’s primarily targeting business users with its $1,499 USD price tag, focused more on the Metaverse and mixed reality experiences. But, if you’ve bought one with gaming in mind, you might be interested in Quest Pro’s launch game lineup.

Throwing its hat in the ring for the best VR headset, Meta Quest Pro comes with impressive features not seen on Quest 2 or, according to a recent leak, on Oculus Quest 3 either. It supports mixed reality features like full-colour passthrough, scene understanding, shared spatial anchors, and even hand-tracking support. Unsurprisingly, several developers are taking full advantage of the Quest Pro’s unique features.

As outlined in a new Oculus Blog post, Meta highlighted several big apps available today that make use of these features, though it’s worth noting that each app is also on Quest 2. Most prominently, this includes I Expect You To Die: Home Sweet Home, a free mixed-reality adaptation of the popular VR spy series. There’s also Wooorld, which lets you explore global locations with friends and play mini-games.

Here are all of the Meta Quest pro launch games:

Arkio

Figmin XR

Gravity Sketch

I Expect You To Die: Home Sweet Home

Immersed

Meta Horizon Workrooms

Nanome

Painting VR

Resolve

ShapesXR

Tribe XR

TRIPP

Wooorld

The Quest Pro app list is dominated by business apps, something that’ll disappoint those hoping for a greater focus on VR games. While Meta’s been clear from the start that Meta Quest Pro is primarily an industrial headset, Meta Connect 2022 showcased a few upcoming releases. Between Iron Man VR, Among Us VR, Xbox Cloud Gaming support, and more, it’s a promising time for VR games, even if they don’t support Pro’s advanced features.