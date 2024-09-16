If you want to bag yourself eight fantastic VR rhythm games, some of which can even be played without a headset, then the Humble “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” bundle is perfect for you. For just $15, saving you $164 over the MSRP, you’ll not only get eight great games, but you’ll also get a voucher to save you money on DLC for one of the games.

Whether you have one of the best VR headsets or not, this rhythm game pack offers great value. This Humble Bundle ends on Friday, October 4, so you don’t have long left to jump on this deal and boost your VR game library.

Here are the games included in the Rhythm Is Gonna Get You bundle:

Pistol Whip

Synth Riders

Audio Trip

Ragnarock (VR not required)

Drums Rock

PowerBeatsVR

Spin Rhythm XD (VR not required)

Thumper (VR not required)

If you’ve not tried a rhythm game in VR, you’re missing out. It’s one of the premier experiences that virtual reality gaming has the offer, and doubles as a great workout too! While games such as Beat Saber are what most people imagine when they hear the phrase “VR rhythm game.” the genre has so much more to offer.

The standouts from this bundle for me are Pistol Whip and Drums Rock. Pistol Whip is a genre-bending title that takes Superhot-style gameplay and adds a rhythm game twist. It’s a simple premise, and one that takes time for you to get used to it, but once it clicks and your body starts to move as the game intends, it quickly becomes one of the most satisfying games to play, with an incredible soundtrack to support it.

As for Drums Rock, it’s the ultimate rock star simulator. Rather than taking on the role of a guitarist (again), this time you can become a drummer. The gameplay is simple, with flying colored demons telling you which drums to strike and when. If you’ve played the drums on games such as Rock Band or Fortnite Festival, you already know what to do, you’re just doing it without the need for a plastic drumkit in front of you.

The Soundtrack is a mix of original and licensed tracks, with plenty of amazing songs available as DLC too. I had a lot of fun with this game when it was first released on the original PSVR headset, and now you have the chance to own it on Steam, alongside seven other great games, for just $15.

Meanwhile, the coupon included in the bundle is for Audio Trip, and grants you 10% off the Swanky Song Pack DLC, which is yet to be available for less than its MSRP.

If you’re a fan of saving money and getting great games, but don’t own a VR headset, you should instead check out the September Humble Choice games, which once again includes a great selection of Steam Deck-compatible games.