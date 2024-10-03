Don’t settle for the Meta Quest 3 head strap, buy this comfortable one instead

It’s no secret that the standard Meta Quest 3 head strap isn’t the most comfortable option, but there is a wave of third-party alternatives that you can buy to improve your experience massively. This also applies to the Meta Quest 3S, with the Kiwi Comfort Strap offering an incredible upgrade over the base strap and Elite strap for a fraction of the cost, and it’s even on sale at Amazon right now for just $22.99.

If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money on one of the best VR headsets, be it the Meta Quest 3 or the upcoming Meta Quest 3S, you need to make sure the time you spend in VR is comfortable. The included head strap doesn’t cut it, but there’s no need to spend $69.99, or $129.99 for one with a battery included.

The Kiwi Comfort Strap is a great add-on for anyone who owns a Meta Quest 3 or 3S because it completely redistributes the weight of the headset, taking it from being a front-heavy device to a far more balanced headset. It offers incredible value for its MSRP of just $29.99, but right now on Amazon you can save $8 and buy it for just $22.99.

This strap completely changed my relationship with VR gaming, taking me from a place where I could only really handle sessions of 30 minutes or less, to now tackling sessions of up to three hours in complete comfort.

If you want to extend your gameplay, Kiwi also has a new battery head strap, which costs $69.99. If you’re quick, you can also save 15% on this strap by enabling the coupon exclusively available on Amazon. This brings the price of the strap down to $59.49.

The battery pack on this new design is positioned far more conveniently, moving from being rear-mounted to side-mounted, and it hooks directly into the Quest 3 power port to help extend your gaming sessions by up to three hours.

Properly distributing the weight of a VR headset is crucial to ensuring your sessions can last longer as your neck muscles aren’t being constantly strained. For more Meta Quest 3 tips, you can check out our handy guide. If you want to know more about how the base strap feels, you can read my Meta Quest 3 review where I highlight the issues with its design.

