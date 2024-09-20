One of the greatest boxing VR games is getting a sequel on Meta Quest

A sequel to one of the most popular fitness-meets-sports games in VR is on the way, as Thrill of the Fight 2 has been confirmed, alongside an early access date of November 21, 2024.

Thrill of the Fight 2 is coming to one of the best VR headsets on the market, the Meta Quest 3, and older Meta headsets like the Pro and the Quest 2. Perhaps we’ll even see it on the rumored Meta Quest 3S, if all the leaks turn out to be true.

The above announcement trailer shows that the in-game graphics have been given a considerable upgrade in the new game, with more detail available in both fighter models and the environments. Online multiplayer play will consist of skill-based matchmaking and direct challenges, so you can go up against friends to settle arguments without anyone getting a black eye.

While developer Halfbrick Studios boasts that Thrill of the Fight 2 is a highly immersive title, it will be exciting to see if any mixed reality features make their way into the game. It’s notable that the trailer suggests multiplayer early access is what begins on November 21, 2024, suggesting that the core single-player experience may be kept under wraps until the full release.

In the original game, you would go up against opponents of scaling difficulty, working your way up from tame gym sparring sessions to full-scale arena battles. A mini-game mode also allowed you to improve your technique while getting a decent workout, and I fully expect both these aspects to be present in some capacity once the full release comes around.

If you want to follow the development closely, you can head to the Thrill of the Fight 2 discord. It appears that the X (formerly Twitter) page is currently suspended, so Discord is the best place to get the latest updates for now.

If you’ve been subscribed to Meta Quest+, Thrill of the Fight was part of the service a few months ago, meaning you may already have a copy and can try it out before the sequel arrives. As for Thrill of the Fight 2, it will be hoping it can earn a place on our best Meta Quest 3 games guide post-release.