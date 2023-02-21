The best Metal Gear on Steam is the price of lunch

If you’re in the mood for the best hack-and-slash action game on the market, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance just turned a decade old, is on a massive Steam sale, and it plays as though it hasn’t aged a day. A spin-off I cannot recommend enough, this sale is the perfect excuse to try out one of the biggest cult classics for an incredibly low price.

Both a spin-off and sequel to the brainchild of Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Rising focuses on cyborg character Raiden and changes out the series’ stealth for high-octane action. Developed by PlatinumGames, who also made Bayonetta, Neir Automata, and Vanquish, the over-the-top delivery of the entire game has stayed relevant for a decade.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is 75% off on Steam until February 27, pricing the action game at $7.49 USD (£4.99 GBP). The Steam sale is part of Metal Gear Rising’s 10th anniversary, despite the PC release coming out in 2014.

Metal Gear Rising is a game all about bombarding your senses, with the ability to slice enemies in slow motion, boss fights that rival the dramatics of Dragon Ball Z, exaggerated characters, and music that’s sure to elevate every fight to 11. I played Metal Gear Rising for the first time last year, and I can confidently say that it not only holds up, but it’s also required playing for every videogame fan.

You don’t even need to understand Kojima’s decades-long story of Solid Snake either, as Metal Gear Rising takes place after all of that and endeavors to tell its own narrative. The entire game is worth it for the final boss with Senator Armstrong alone, as all the music, dialogue, and mechanics come together to make for the best ending in videogames, period.

The anniversary was even celebrated by Metal Gear Rising’s director and composer, but the lack of series news overall is likely to upset many of us, especially after something Metal Gear Rising-related was teased earlier this year.

“Ten years after the game’s release, my most recent memory of anything to do with the game is seeing Armstrong and Sam appear in so many memes globally,” Metal Gear Rising director Keni Saito says to celebrate the anniversary. “It feels unreal that Metal Gear Rising is still a topic of conversation a whole decade later.”

If you want to play Metal Gear Rising on PC, and I absolutely recommend that you do if you’re a fan of any type of action, the game is currently on sale on Steam.

