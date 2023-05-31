More Metal Gear Solid remakes could be incoming

We could be getting more MGS remakes after Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, as developer Konami says it will be listening to feedback and weighing up its options regarding older entries from the stealth game series. If Konami does make more MGS remakes after Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, I think I know exactly how they’re going to do it.

In regards to more Metal Gear Solid remakes, Konami doesn’t commit to the exact direction they’ll be taking with them as a whole, but the studio does say that it is something being considered depending on how the Snake Eater remake is received.

“We will continue to consider remakes of past titles in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater while listening to customer feedback,” Konami says to IGN Japan.

For my money, that use of the Delta triangle symbol sort of gives away Konami’s broad plans. The studio has already said when Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater was revealed that the symbol “Delta means ‘change’ or ‘difference’ without changing structure,” and I’m under the impression that any further remakes would use the Delta symbol as well.

So, which Metal Gear Solid game would be first? Snake Eater is set in the ‘60s and details the rise of Big Boss, with Metal Gear Solid 5 delving further into his story. However, I think MGS 5 will be part of a Master Collection Volume 2, as it really doesn’t need a remake or even rerelease at this point. So that, to me, means the original Metal Gear Solid is next. Metal Gear Delta Twin Snakes anyone?

You’ll also notice that the Snake Eater remake has dropped the three, and I think this is also a very deliberate choice. Snake Eater is a prequel, sure, but it also acts as the earliest point in the narrative of MGS games, so starting here and moving through the Metal Gear Solid games that could benefit from a remake seems like the plan. Just look at Resident Evil, the 2 Remake from 2019 laid the mechanical groundwork for remakes of both 3 and 4, and MGS could do something very similar.

In fact, when asked why a full-fledged remake of three is coming before the first MGS, Konami says that Snake Eater “depicts the episode of the birth of Big Boss (Naked Snake), which is the origin of the series,” adding that “For a long time, there have been many requests from fans for a remake,” of the third game specifically.

It should also be noted that series creator Hideo Kojima is not involved with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, but that Konami has no plans to change the story, characters, and game design in any way that doesn’t remain faithful to the 2004 original.

