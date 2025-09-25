Konami has confirmed the Metal Gear Solid Delta Fox Hunt launch date, and it's arriving in late October, in just over a month's time. I'll always vouch for the old Metal Gear Online features as some of the best multiplayer games around, due to the way they incorporate the core experience's sneaking systems to bring a unique twist that most online shooters can't match. We've been waiting for confirmation around when the MGS 3 remake would get its multiplayer mode, and now we know.

Christian called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater "a new standard for remakes" in his 9/10 review, praising its modernization and quality-of-life improvements alongside a reverence for Hideo Kojima's best stealth game. We've so far been missing one piece of the puzzle, however: Fox Hunt, the multiplayer side of proceedings. Now, as part of Tokyo Game Show 2025, Konami has confirmed when we'll be able to play the two distinct modes, one of which brings back MGS 3's most beloved collectibles, the Kerotan frogs.

The first mode on the table is 'Survival Capture,' and it sees you seeking out and catching the elusive frogs. Naturally, as the match progresses, competition will increase to find the remaining hiding spots, but if you know where one is then perhaps you'll be able to lay a cunning trap for your opponents.

The second option is 'Survival Intrude,' which is closer to the more traditional modes of Metal Gear Online, although its contracting arena feels like it's taken some cues from the best battle royale games. "Players must hold their ground inside a designated zone to progress through each phase," Konami writes. "As the match advances, the number of zones shrinks, making stealth and positioning even more critical."

Each player gets access to an AT-Camo suit, allowing them to flip their patterns on the fly to help blend into the environment. To help you counteract this, you'll also have access to 'Naked Sense,' which can be used to detect both the presence of enemies and also any potentially hidden items in your vicinity.

The Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Fox Hunt update launches for free on Thursday October 30. You'll find the game on Steam.

If you're planning to suit up for the multiplayer, take a look at the latest Metal Gear Solid Delta system requirements. Need something to help you pass the time until it launches? Here are the best Metal Gear Solid Delta mods.

