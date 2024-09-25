The Metal Gear Solid series constitutes some of the best videogames to date, especially the first 3D entries, Metal Gear Solid, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, and MGS3: Snake Eater. When these three games, along with their older predecessors, arrived with new PC versions last year in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, the relaunch should have been a layup. Unfortunately, though, the ports didn’t come out in particularly great shape, making it harder than it should be for players on modern PCs to return to or discover them for the first time. The good news is that now, almost a year after the collection launched, the included games are getting properly updated.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was, until now, a pretty disappointing way to play the stealth game series. The collection was missing support for various aspect ratios, didn’t allow players to use keyboard and mouse controls across every game, and was affected by a number of bugs and glitches. While the first Metal Gear Solid is now in good shape on PC, a new update, Ver.2.0.0., has finally arrived to fix Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3.

For both MGS2 and MGS3, Ver.2.0.0. provides new resolution settings and internal upscaling for both cinematics and general gameplay, while also adding in customizable and premade keyboard and mouse layouts. The collection has also received accompanying Steam trading cards, badges, and emojis to go along with the revamped versions of its games.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is currently available with a 20% discount ($47.99 USD / £39.99) on Steam as part of the platform’s Konami Publisher Sale. Grab a copy right here.

