Metal Gear Solid movie to star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

Oscar Issac has been cast as Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid film adaptation. The actor, who played pilot Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars trilogy and Duke Leo Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Dune, has been attached to the Sony Pictures production along with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who helmed Kong: Skull Island and directed the New Legends Will Rise trailer for Destiny 2.

Sources confirmed Isaac’s role in the production to Deadline, which further reports that the script is being handled by Derek Connolly, a writer whose credits include Detective Pikachu and The Rise of Skywalker. He also worked with Vogt-Roberts as a writer for Kong: Skull Island.

While the news may come as a surprise, it’s worth noting that Isaac has made no secret of his love of the Metal Gear Solid series. During a cast interview about the Netflix film Triple Frontier, Isaac said he’d love to work on an adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s landmark stealth games.

“I’m throwing my hat in for that one,” Isaac says in the 2019 interview.

“Really! Who would you play?” the host asks.

“Snake, man,” Isaac replies in a tone that suggests the answer was blindingly obvious. Here’s the exchange:

Little else is known about the Metal Gear Solid movie at this time – Deadline reports that superhero movie veteran Avi Arad is producing with executive oversight by Peter Kang. We’ll hopefully learn more when production gets fully underway – although with covid-19 restrictions still in place, it’s unclear when filming will begin.