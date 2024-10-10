You can become real-life nobility to celebrate Metaphor ReFantazio

SEGA is offering Metaphor: ReFantazio fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become real-life nobility. SEGA is running a competition that will see one lucky fan crowned the Hand to the Sovereign Prince of Sealand. The Principality of Sealand is the world’s smallest country, situated off the coast of south-east England and with just one permanent resident (as of August 2024).

This competition is in celebration of the upcoming PC game Metaphor: Refantazio‘s release on Friday October 11. If you’re unaware, Sealand is a country with a whole lot of history. The offshore platform, formerly called Roughs Tower, was built by the British in World War II to defend ships against the Germans, but in 1967 Major Paddy Roy Bates occupied the platform, declaring it independent and renaming it The Principality of Sealand.

And now you have the chance to become a part of this country’s history, by becoming the Prince’s Hand and joining the noble family – a new title made just for Metaphor’s release.

“When my grandfather founded Sealand in the 1960s, one of his first actions was to bestow the title of ‘Princess Joan’ on my grandmother,” Liam Bates, the Prince of Sealand said in a press release. “In the more than five decades since, we’ve established several Noble titles, but never a Hand to the Prince. We’ve achieved a lot as the world’s smallest nation but this partnership with SEGA and ATLUS to create a one-off title marks our first foray into the world of videogames, and it’s a venture future Sealand Royals will look back on with pride.”

The competition runs from Thursday October 10 to Thursday October 31, with the winner to be contacted after the end date. If you do win, you and a guest get a trip to Harwich (with travel and accommodation provided), where you’ll receive your official title of ‘Hand to the Sovereign Prince of Sealand,’ complete with a Registration Deed from the government of Sealand that will look great on the mantelpiece. You also get a boat trip to the Principality of Sealand, so you can look upon your new kingdom – and its single resident.

So, the key question is how can you enter the competition. Well, with ease. You can throw your hat in the ring by visiting ATLUS’ X or Instagram pages right now – just make sure to check out the full terms and conditions. It’s worth noting this competition is only open to UK residents over the age of 18. Good luck!

