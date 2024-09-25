I simply can’t wait for Persona 6. Atlus’ series of school JRPGs where you end up killing god is unlike anything else I’ve ever played, and they all have some of the most inventive mechanics I’ve ever seen. I used to be indifferent to turn-based games, but Persona 5 turned me around on the genre. I can easily say the same for the medieval setting, which often doesn’t hook me like I’d hope. Metaphor: ReFantazio, the upcoming JRPG from Atlus, looks to change that. Best of all, we can all bide our time to launch with a brand-new demo.

With the Metaphor: ReFantazio release date closing in fast, Atlus’ take on a medieval fantasy JRPG is right around the corner. If you’re a fan of the Persona series’ industry-defining UI, dense turn-based combat, and sheer length, you simply need to check out Metaphor. Speaking as someone that Persona crept up on, quickly taking over large chunks of their life, I can easily say that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be worth it.

So if you’re new to the work of Atlus, or just on the fence, I’ve got great news. We’re about to get a Metaphor: ReFantazio demo. With the new JRPG set to be as long as the 100-hour adventure in Persona 5, I can assure you that this demo will be meaty. Atlus games take a while to get going, so this demo is the perfect way to get started.

Atlus says the trial version will let you play the entire introduction of Metaphor: ReFantazio, with save data transferable to the full version at launch. So if the demo does end up clocking in at a few hours, you won’t need to play it again upon release.

Atlus is releasing a Steam version of the Metaphor: ReFantazio demo at 1am JST on Thursday September 26, so it will likely come out elsewhere on Wednesday September 25 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the demo also appear to be available in Japan, but haven’t unlocked elsewhere yet.

Our writer Ken had the chance to play Metaphor: ReFantazio at Gamescom, and he loved it. “In just a brief hour, Metaphor has already won my heart with Atlus’s pinpoint sense of style, excellent voice acting, and a slick combat system,” he wrote.

Atlus has already made plenty of great Persona games if you’re yet to try the series, and you can grab loads of them for a limited time in this Sega Humble sale. Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are all available, giving you hundreds of hours of JRPG goodness.

