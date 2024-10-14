Grab Metaphor ReFantazio for free, thanks to MSI

It’s always nice to get a brand new game for free, and if you’re interested in playing Atlus’ new JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, you can claim a free copy if you buy one of MSI’s new X870 or X870E motherboards right now.

Optimized for the AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs, MSI hopes to be among the contenders for best gaming motherboard with its new X870 and X870E models. The boards feature a range of exciting tech including EZ component installation and removal, up to 10Gbps WiFi 7 connection, and Frozr design which places an emphasis on hardware cooling, keeping your system running smoothly even under a high load.

You can claim a free copy of Metaphor: ReFantazio if you purchase any of the four new MSI X870 or X870E motherboards. This includes the MEG X870E Godlike, MPG X870E Carbon WiFi, MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi, and the Pro X870-P WiFi.

These boards range in price from $239.99 up to $1,299.99 with this free game promotion offering a nice incentive to purchase an MSI board over a competitor. Each of the new models is optimized for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 processors but is backward compatible with older 7000 series CPUs too. AMD has also guaranteed that the new AM5 socket will be supported through to at least 2027, meaning these boards are future-proofed for a few years.

This promotion is valid for purchases made between October 11 to November 11 and you must provide proof of purchase to claim your copy of Metaphor: ReFantazio. The latest that you can claim your free copy is November 25, 2024, after which date no codes will be handed out.

MSI is also running a promotion on a number of its gaming laptops and the MSI Claw handheld which will allow you to claim a free copy of Diablo 4 and its new expansion, Vessel of Hatred.

If you’re already playing this incredible new JRPG but need some help, you can check out our Metaphor: ReFantazio guide and walkthrough and we’ll help you through the game.