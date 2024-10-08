Metaphor Refantazio comes out in just a few days and will be the latest in a long line of fantastic RPG games from Atlus. If you were planning on adding the sprawling JRPG to your Steam library, then it makes most sense to get it through Humble Bundle, because not only is it cheaper, but you’ll get eight free games with it.

To quote Aaron Down in our Metaphor Refantazio review: “[the game] is the culmination of everything that makes Atlus’ turn-based RPGs so special. Sporting a fantastic cast of instantly lovable characters, a gripping tale that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster, and a robust evolution of its combat systems, Metaphor ReFantazio is a must-play for anyone with even a passing interest in JRPGs.” Don’t be surprised if it starts popping up lists of the best RPG games and the best JRPGs. We strongly recommend grabbing it.

So what’s the Humble Bundle deal? Well, those with a Humble Choice membership will gain access to a 20% voucher for Metaphor Refantazio. This brings the price down by $14, which is great because membership only costs $12 anyway. Another benefit of Humble Choice membership is that you get a stack of free games each month too, so essentially, not only is it cheaper to buy through Humble, you’re getting a bunch of freebies too. (In the UK, the price works out the same, £59.99, but the free games still add a lot of value).

TLDR: you can spend $67.99 on Humble and get Metaphor Refantazio plus eight free games, or you can spend $69.99 on another site and just get the game on its own. Seems like there’s only one logical decision here for anyone planning to buy the game.

Also, for reference, here are the eight free games you’d currently get with Humble Choice:

Jack Move

Station to Station

Remnant Records

McPixel 3

Remnant 2

Persona 5 Strikers

Justant

Dome Keeper

Persona 5 Strikers in particular is something that will likely appeal to anyone who likes the look of Metaphor Refantazio. But who doesn’t love free Steam games anyway? Just make sure you don’t wait too long, as this deal will only be available until Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

If you want something to read while you wait for the Metaphor Refantazio release date, why not check out our guide on the Metaphor Refantazio voice actors? Our list of the best fantasy games is also worth a read, and may well be home to the game once it launches.

To stay up to date with stories like this one, follow us on Google News. To make sure you’re always abreast of any good deals, get the PCGN Deal Finder too.