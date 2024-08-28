Wondering where Persona 6 is? Developer Atlus has the answer right here, though you’d be forgiven for missing it. Metaphor: Refantazio is the stylish JRPG in all but name – even more so than the also-excellent Tokyo Mirage Sessions before it. After spending an hour with the upcoming RPG at Gamescom 2024, I’m now more excited for what’s in store than I would have been from simply another new Persona game.

So if Metaphor: Refantazio is essentially Persona – from the slick, snazzy menus and effortlessly eye-catching presentation to the way its options are presented in battle – why the different name? The simple answer is likely because of the setup. Rather than a real-world setting with a fantasy twist, Metaphor takes place in an entirely fantastical universe, it lacks Persona’s trademark demon lineup, and it doesn’t have anything to do with being in school. Perhaps it’s my residual inner torment that Tokyo Mirage Sessions never got the attention it deserved despite being one of the best JRPGs in years, but I implore you – if you love Persona, Metaphor should be next on your list.

King Hythlodaeus V is dead – right from the off, we see the dagger plunged into his chest by one of the only people capable of bypassing the ruler’s arcane protection, ambitious young military upstart Louis. With the King’s only son, the Prince of Euchronia, publicly declared dead three years prior and actually lying in a cursed state of suspension for the past decade, it’s up to us to attempt to lift the affliction and save the kingdom from those who would snatch it for themselves.

Our protagonist – named, as ever, by you – is a blue-haired Elda boy. Elda are the “secret” ninth tribe of Euchronia, harder to spot because of their lack of distinguishing features such as the horns of the Clemar, the long ears of the Roussaintes, or the Paripus – who are essentially catboys and catgirls, and who are frequently discriminated against because their carefree disposition makes many see them as layabouts.

As Elda, we’re perhaps in an even worse position. Considered wielders of dangerous magic, they’ve been condemned by the Sanctist Church – the official state religion of Euchronia. Our hero also happens to be a close friend of the cursed Prince, and carries a ‘fantasy book’ that was a favorite of the young lord. It tells of a world where all tribes live together in peace – a promise that the Prince has taken on as his motivation for the realm.

Amid the conflict and racism, our initial goal is straightforward – join the army and make contact with an operative who can point us on the next stage of our quest. Joining us is Gallica, a talkative fairly companion who serves as a more chatty lead, although you are still presented with plenty of options to speak and make decisions as events play out.

In particular, I’m a big fan of the voice acting, which shows a lot of early promise right from the start when a couple of troublesome Cockney Geezas spark off an introductory confrontation against red-haired knight Hulkenberg. She, by contrast, is cool and collected: “You drew steel,” she retorts as she plunges her blade through one, “I take it you are prepared to die by it?”

Once we take control, however, our first new friend is young lordling Leon Strohl, son of the Count of Halia, who has decided to sign up for the forces on the same day as us. Strohl is well-spoken, but doesn’t mince his words, much to the chagrin of the army’s Captain Klinger. “War will turn your arrogance to piss,” he roars at the boy, “When your corpse is plucked from the ground, try to look patriotic.”

While I only get a brief feel for the tone, I’ve got to say I’m impressed – it feels like a step up from the dialogue in Persona 5, which itself was more than competent. It’s a touch more assertive and mature in its tone, although it’s certainly happy to throw in plenty of humor along the way. Helpfully, key terms aren’t just highlighted in red – they’re also dropped immediately into the Memorandum, a glossary you can pull up at any time to quickly expand upon or refresh your knowledge.

Once we’re suited and booted – and following a brief clash in the barracks where we have the chance to step in and assist Strohl – we head out to our first dungeon, which takes place at the Northern Border Fort. This works much like the dungeons and palaces of Persona 4 and 5, with enemies strewn throughout that you’ll have to handle or sneak by. First strikes are dealt with in real-time – land a quick combo on an enemy, and you’ll get the jump when the action starts for real, but take a hit and you’ll be on the back foot.

Your opponents are ‘humans’ – at least in name. In the world of Euchronia, that word represents all manner of deliciously weird and wonderful demons. Even in these early moments, I’m left delighted by some of the designs, which include all manner of bizarre and brilliant amalgamations of human and animal parts. Again, that should come as no real surprise to anyone who’s played any of the recent Persona releases, but it’s yet another reminder of the creativity at play here.

The actual battles themselves offer a similar setup to what you’ll be familiar with from the Persona series – you have basic attacks and magic at your disposal, and you quickly gain access to a persona-equivalent special power, as your protagonist is told to “engrave thy very heart” to protect those he loves. Leveling up allows you to allocate stat points as you choose, and Atlus promises 40 of its job-style Archetypes to further customize your party’s abilities, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to get creative.

In just a brief hour, Metaphor has already won my heart with Atlus’s pinpoint sense of style, excellent voice acting, and a slick combat system. And just to put the icing on the cake – and to assuage any potential doubts – beloved Persona composer Shoji Meguro is back in action here too in full force. Metaphor: Refantazio launches Friday October 11, and I’m already counting down the days. If you are too, you can wishlist it on Steam.

