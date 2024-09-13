We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

NieR creator says Persona dev’s RPG is “truly next gen”

Yoko Taro played Metaphor ReFantazio and seems to be full of positive praise for the JRPG, praising its feel, style, and storytelling.

Metaphor: ReFantazio 

It must be incredibly terrifying to take a step in a different direction than the one you’re known for, setting foot on fresh soil and taking a few chances with where you’re heading. What can help is support from your peers, and that’s just what’s happened in the case of Metaphor ReFantazio, which has received some kind words from NieR creator Yoko Taro.

Persona developer and publisher ATLUS has been stepping away from high school-infused action and into a full fantasy world with Metaphor ReFantazio, and Yoko Taro has taken the time to play a demo of the RPG – similar to the one available at earlier this year at Gamescom 2024. In a video posted by ATLUS, the NieR creator has given his feedback, and it is glowing.

“I can tell they made an incredible game and they put a lot of work into its stylish UI. It was so stylish that I almost soiled myself,” Taro says in typical style. “Other aspects of the game were very well–polished, especially how it found ways to incorporate real-time combat while still being a turn-based RPG. That made it feel like I was playing a truly next-gen game”.

Away from the slickness and feel of the game, Yoko Taro has plenty of praise for what Metaphor ReFantazio is doing with its narrative. “ATLUS’s distinct touch is palpable. Since it was meant to be an orthodox fantasy, I figured it’d have a straightforward fantasy story,” he says in the interview. “However, it’s even more nuanced than Persona or Shin Megami Tensei.”

That’s high praise indeed, and something echoed in our own Metaphor ReFantazio preview. With the Metaphor ReFantazio release date swiftly approaching, it’s good to see that the game is attracting some attention in the runup to launch – especially when it’s Yoko Taro giving it the thumbs up.

Metaphor ReFantazio will launch on Friday October 11. If you want to keep an eye on the title, head over to the game’s Steam page to add it to your wishlist.

