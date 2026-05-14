The OG Metro duo can now be yours on GOG, and they come with a fresh coat of performance polish

Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light are iconic in their own ways. Though both FPS games are showing their age - they're over a decade old, after all - they're still incredible experiences that are well worth playing if you haven't already. Now, the pair can be yours on GOG, which is fabulous if you're DRM-avoidant. As part of GOG's Preservation Program, both Metro 2033 and Last Light's Complete Edition come with some extra bells and whistles that help them stand the test of time a little bit more.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Metro series places you in Moscow's disused subway system, as much of the surface has been rendered completely uninhabitable from all the nukes that had been flying about. Here, you must navigate the tunnels, taking care not to get on the wrong side of the myriad factions that have formed, while fending off horrifying mutant creatures. It leans heavily into survival horror, so expect plenty of tension if you delve in.

Today marks 13 years since the release of Metro Last Light. Naturally, it's the perfect time for GOG to partner up with developer 4A Games to bring the first two games to the storefront. While the updated 'Redux' versions are already available on GOG, I know some players actually prefer their first iterations. From a preservation standpoint, this is an amazing moment, as it's incredibly hard to get hold of the OG games nowadays - Steam only stocks the Reduxes.

There's a bit of nostalgia in it for me, too. My copy of Last Light came bundled with the old Nvidia GTX 1060 I bought for my first PC build back in the summer of 2013. I have fond memories of getting mauled by a mutant bear, which shouldn't sound as wholesome as it is. Batman Arkham Origins, Bioshock Infinite, GTA 5, The Last of Us - what a year for gaming that was, eh?

Anyway, you can grab Metro 2033 for yourself here, or use this link instead to snag Last Light. GOG promises full Windows 10 and 11 compatibility, modern controller support (the Steam controller isn't listed, but I'm sure it's fine), VSync, and support for larger resolution screens, giving them a refreshed lease on life. With the Metro 2039 release date window set for later this year, now's the perfect time to begin making your way through the current anthology.