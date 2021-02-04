Epic gives away a surprise triple-A free game – next week’s title revealed, too

By the time you can claim the latest free PC games from the Epic Games Store, the surprise is already gone, since those freebies are typically revealed a week in advance. This time, though, Epic had a little something extra wrapped up for everyone. In addition to the announced indie strategy title For the King, you can also pick up a triple-A FPS with Metro: Last Light Redux.

You can head to the usual Epic Games Store promotion page to pick up both For the King and Metro: Last Light Redux right now. As ever, you’ll be able to ‘purchase’ both games at a zero-dollar price tag, and they’ll stick in your library forever from that point on. You’ve got until February 11 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT.

On February 11, those titles will be replaced by Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, an enhanced version of the sci-fi strategy game. The devs list influences everywhere from Star Control to FTL, and it shows – this is a robust take on RPG games and strategy games, with base-building and RPG-style combat both on the ground and in space.

Check out a trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For some free Steam games, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Painting miniatures: a guide to painting Warhammer models

Painting miniatures: a guide to painting Warhammer models

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N