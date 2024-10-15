Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 download rate peaks at 180Mbps during flight

With the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 alpha already available for players to try, gamers are understandably jumping at the chance to soar through the skies of the stunning-looking title. However, despite an initial install size of a mere 30GB, the game is proving to put an unexpectedly high strain on users’ internet connections thanks to its constant downloading of new environment data.

Even with the best gaming router around, the sheer amount of data you could be downloading via Microsoft Flight Simulator is enough to both put a strain on your home network and quickly max out your data allowance for those not on an unlimited data plan. Not to mention, you’ll need a fast enough connection in the first place. 180Mbps is equivalent to 22.5MB/s, which is well inside most modern broadband connection speeds but could be a limiting factor for those with older and slower connections.

Evidence of this high internet usage can be seen in the video below which shows a whole host of real-time data as the player flies around. CPU, GPU, and RAM usage are tracked, along with CPU and GPU temperature and that all-important “internet download rate.”

While the game shows data usage as high as 178.1Mbps, it should be noted that it doesn’t always run at this rate, with it constantly fluctuating between as low as 3.8Mbps and a more typical rate of around 30-60Mbps. However, the peak rate is far from an outlier with the game regularly and for prolonged periods exceeding 100Mbps.

Compared to the previous Microsoft Flight Simulator released in 2020 (MSFS 2020), that game also constantly downloaded environment data to dynamically load in the world around you as you fly through it. However, it tended to peak at a lower ~100Mbps rate, with Microsoft recommending users have at least a 50Mbps internet connection to play the game. Microsoft hasn’t outlined a recommended internet connection speed for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (MSFS 2024) as yet but it would seem like a connection that’s at least double the previous game would be required.

Assuming you do in fact have a fast enough data connection to maintain a regular download rate of this level, one key advantage of MSFS 2024 is that it has just a 30GB install size. That compares to 130-400GB (depending on the DLC you’ve installed) for MSFS 2020, so you can get playing much quicker and have at least a 100GB cushion of data usage for your first few hours/days of flight.

To ensure you have the best chance of a smooth flight experience in MSFS 2024, check out our pick of the best internet service providers for gaming in 2024.