Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 system requirements drop huge storage demands

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 system requirements show that you won’t need to clear too much space on your SSD as this new incarnation requires just a third of what its chunky predecessor needed.

Elsewhere, while you can get away without needing the best graphics card, if you want the smoothest experience while playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, you might want to upgrade your internet connection. Early indications show that up to 180Mbps is required at times in order to stream the required map and environmental data. Despite this, only a 50Mbps connection is suggested as a requirement on the Steam store page.

Here are the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU Intel Core i7-6800K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 16GB 32GB Storage 50GB 50GB Internet Speed 10Mbps 50Mbps

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 minimum requirements make for pleasant reading if you’re planning to play on an older gaming PC or laptop. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card alongside an Intel Core i7-6800K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU.

However, the 16GB RAM demands could cause headaches, especially as a lot of older systems may still be stuck at 8GB, but that’s nothing a quick upgrade to the best gaming RAM can’t fix.

As for the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 recommended specs, these take a small jump up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card required. On the processing front, you’ll need an Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

The RAM demands double for the recommended tier, so 32GB is required. While all of the other listed components still favor older gaming PCs, this RAM requirement is going to be a dealbreaker for some, as we’ve only started to see it included at the recommended tier recently.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 download size is just 50GB, with the actual file size being closer to 30GB, based on the alpha. This is a huge relief compared to the 150GB demanded by its predecessor. You’ll still want one of the best SSDs for gaming though if you don’t want to encounter issues with loading times in the game.

Take our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024?