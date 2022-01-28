Microsoft Flight Simulator will get DLSS support this year

A Microsoft Flight Simulator plane in the air above snow mountains and green valleys

Microsoft Flight Simulator players have plenty to look forward to this year, including what should be a significant boost to performance. The simulation game will be getting DLSS support later in 2022 when the DirectX 12 mode arrives – which should be a boon to anyone playing on older hardware or at high resolutions.

The latest Developer Q&A livestream revealed quite a few milestones ahead for Flight Simulator. DLSS support and DirectX 12 are on the way “later this year,” but Asobo Studio didn’t provide any more specific information on that update. However, when that set of features does arrive, players will be able to render the game at lower resolutions to boost performance while still enjoying hi-res visuals.

In the more immediate future, World Update 7 arrives January 31, with updated imagery and new points of interest in Australia. World Update 8 is slated for late March, and will include a refresh for the Iberian peninsula, covering both Portugal and Spain. Sim Update 8 will also arrive in March, and it’s focused exclusively on bug fixes.

You can watch the full stream here:

YouTube Thumbnail

Sim update 8 will also include a new propeller simulation and prop wash model for the Cessna and King Air aircraft in the game. That’ll be followed by Sim Update 9 in April, which will be another pass on stability issues.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and the FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He began his writing career as a US army journalist, later working for a daily newspaper in New York while studying political science. Now he's happiest when he's moving large armies of orcs around in Total War: Warhammer or exploring dingy castle basements in Dark Souls.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Microsoft Flight Simulator will get DLSS support this year","type":"news","category":"microsoft-flight-simulator"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Microsoft","genre":"Simulation","title":"Microsoft Flight Simulator","genres":["Simulation"]}}}}
Read More
Microsoft Flight Simulator review
The best PC simulation games
The best flight games on PC