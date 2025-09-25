Simulators are inherently relaxing for me. I know there's sometimes the stress of running a red light or placing a hay bale in the wrong barn, but generally they're games I play to relax. Few embody this more than Microsoft Flight Simulator, which lets you fly planes across the world with beautiful precision. Developer Asobo Studio has updated the game's rich environments with city and world updates since its release nearly two years ago, and next in line for some extra attention is Japan. It feels very appropriate, seeing as this trailer debuted at Tokyo Game Show.

From the map of the entire globe, to the crunchy controls of piloting a jumbo jet (which feels great even without the full joystick setup), Microsoft Flight Simulator is undoubtedly one of the best simulation games on the market.

The Japan World Update looks stunning to say the least, with incredible views of Tokyo, Osaka, and Sapporo showcased from your cozy cockpit. From Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park, to Nara's Todaiji Temple, this update goes more in-depth than most players expected with 65 other points of interest also featuring.

In addition to the updated Japan map, you can buy a new plane. The NAMC YS-11 is the only post-World War II commercial airliner designed and manufactured entirely within Japan, lending it the status of a local legend. You can buy it in-game for $19.99, rent it for a week for $9.99, or fly it for a day with a free trial.

However, I'm more excited about the locations. Sapporo could be my favorite city in Japan since I visited earlier this year, thanks to its arctic temperatures and penchant for good ramen to warm you up. I can't wait to jump into a plane and take to the skies overhead, seeing the sights and surrounding mountains.

Whether you use this update to reminisce about adventures past, plan your next trip, or just imagine you're traveling there for real, Japan's numerous cities and varied topography will be an exciting addition to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 20 is available now for free. You can download it here.

