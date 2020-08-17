Microsoft Flight Simulator review in progress – aviation frustration

I could go anywhere. Within Microsoft Flight Simulator’s astonishing 1:1 scale simulation of, y’know, the actual planet Earth, the entire world is open to me. Soaring over the pyramids on the Giza Plateau is not outside the realms of possibility, nor watching the sunlight glint off my ailerons while cruising above the lowland rainforests of Borneo. I could even risk legal repercussions with a particularly gutsy low pass of the Golden Gate Bridge. But no. Instead, I’m sat on the drizzle-slicked runway of Bristol Airport, next to the A38, just south of the city I call home.

I couldn’t be more content with this situation. I often drive past BRS (or EGGD, for any ICAO adherrents out there) in real life, on my way to blat along the roads around the Mendips and Cheddar Gorge. It’s rare for me to encounter a game which takes in my immediate surroundings, and there’s something uniformly, believably underwhelming about the domestic nature of this particular virtual outing which I can’t help but find irresistible. My flat’s only a few miles away (later, this reporter will crash mere streets away while trying to pinpoint it) and the landscape – desaturated as it is by the dull light penetrating an overcast sky – is comfortingly familiar.

That I can cruise above the city in which I live – itself the destination, fact fans, of Concorde’s last ever flight – somehow serves to underscore the dizzying scale of what’s on offer here. If I’m able to buzz my son’s primary school, just imagine what else is out there waiting to be discovered – and what other potential breaches of aviation law await. The mind boggles.

It’s a crushing shame, then, that the loading times of my review build so accurately simulate the tedium of waiting for a delayed flight to begin. They’re excruciating – around 5m 30s from desktop to main menu by my watch, and then maybe another minute or four before you’re actually sat on a runway. And that’s on a good day. Things get a little better if you swallow your pride and plump for graphics settings a notch or two down from ultra, but you’re still going to have time to make a cup of tea, finish it, and then make another one.

And those are conservative estimates based on the instances that I’m actually able to play. Speak to a broad enough cross section of professional pilots, and most will tell you that crashing is one of the things they’re most keen to avoid. It’s a shame, then, that Alanis Morissette’s star was rising a full 15 years prior to this build’s installation on my PC, because its remarkable disinterest in running in anything like a stable manner would have provided excellent lyrical fodder.

Not that you’d be able to hear her sing them over the cockpit radio – at the time of writing, the sound in my build has inexplicably ceased for the second time since starting this review. After much fruitless pottering in settings menus I solved the first instance with a reinstall, but I simply don’t have the fortnight between me and the embargo that it would take to grind through those 127 GBs for a third time. Besides, only cowards need to hear stall alerts.

Even so, despite the game’s best efforts to make me yank the eject lever (it turns out Dreamliners don’t even have one – who knew?), I can’t stay grumpy at MSFS for long. Sure, at this point I’ve probably spent more time staring at beautiful loading screens than I have in the air but, well, gosh – it’s pretty special up here when you do arrive.

Developer Asobo Studio’s extraordinary endeavour is underpinned by a cocktail of technologies, including Bing Maps, photogrammetry, real-world meteorological and flight navigation data, Azure cloud computing, procedural and AI generation, and some good old-fashioned hand tweaking – somewhere in the region of 37,000 airports, apparently, have been directly edited by developers.

The flight model feels nuanced and convincing, irrespective of whether you’re rocking HOTAS and pedals or an Xbox controller. Wind buffets you on approach, smaller prop planes fidget and dance about in protest at your not-yet-smooth-enough inputs, and passenger jets’ wings flex and wobble as you push through the cloud cover to settle into a cruise attitude somewhere north of 30,000 feet.

It’s bewilderingly pretty at times, too. Peach-coloured clouds hug the misty, forested hills that undulate in the space between you and that sunrise. Light and shadow dance across detailed instrument panels as you make the final turn of a holding pattern that will line you up with the runway during a storm. And most cities – at least from a moderate height and in high-end or ultra – look impossibly detailed.

You’ll have to pick your destinations carefully depending on your hardware setup, however. Even the best rigs will struggle in some locations. If you’re a fan of single-digit framerates, for instance, then New York should absolutely be on your list of places to visit. Dialing the visuals down to medium doesn’t even result in a smooth framerate here, and it looks a world away from ultra. San Francisco and Los Angeles, meanwhile (oh, and Bristol, UK, for that matter), will put considerably less stress on your rig.

Before you start a morbid tour of every major human settlement in order to figure out which ones will fry your graphics card, though, tackling the game’s modest suite of flight training missions is advisable. There are eight in all, taking you through the basics of in-flight controls, take-off and landing, and even planning and navigating full flights. They will instil in you the essential principles of flight and help you to understand (most) of the active instruments in your plane, but you’ll still encounter many unfamiliar acronyms and panic-inducing alarms thereafter.

While these tutorials are a welcome presence – and Googl… err, I mean Binging unknown terminology isn’t exactly a hardship – it’s a shame more of the content in this dauntingly comprehensive simulation isn’t covered off in such appealingly bite-sized chunks.

A similar lament can be levelled at the activities list. This handy playlist of things to do offers up 24 landing challenges – eight each in ‘famous’, ‘epic’, and ‘strong wind’ guises – and three ‘bush trips’, which are longer-form navigation challenges mixed with a bit of VFR (Bing it, noob) sightseeing. The landing challenges sport an elaborate scoring system which takes into account your landing smoothness, precision, and ground roll, and competing in global leaderboards against friends and other pilots from around the world is hugely entertaining.

I dearly hope that the creation of more of these, along with other types of events, is near the top of Asobo’s priority list post launch. What’s here is absolutely brilliant, but you’ll burn through them quickly – unless, that is, you alight on the JFK or Toronto landing challenges, which take significantly longer to complete at seven frames per second.

For now, creatively minded pilots can make their own fun and flight plans using the highly malleable world map. Using it, you can pick from hundreds of airports and assign them as either departure or arrival destinations, or just create a custom departure point anywhere on the globe and start in the air. You can also adjust the time of day and weather conditions, from clear mornings to midnight lightning storms, or simply go with live settings to experience the here (or there) and now.

This is where MSFS’s greatest appeal lurks. For all the loading screens and post-crash rebooting I’ve endured, none of it has dulled the game’s splendour or chipped away at the awe induced by the things I’ve planned, done, and seen in-between them. Dipping into the Grand Canyon in an Aviat Pitts Special S2S, sun in my eyes. Exploring the haunting landscape around Reykjavik in an Icon A5. Or giving the imagined passengers in my A320 a brief but really quite worryingly close glimpse of Christ the Redeemer. Microsoft Flight Simulator is full of such moments.

But for now, I’m just desperately for a day-one patch that will allow me to fit more of them into my already very busy life.