Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements – the minimum, recommended, and ideal PC specs

The Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements have been revealed ahead of its release sometime later this year. Fortunately for simmers keen to get stuck in, it looks like the much-anticipated title won’t be too demanding in terms of its minimum requirements, though there are ‘recommended’ and ‘ideal’ suggestions, too, if you’re looking to hit the higher performance tiers.

Microsoft has unveiled the requirements on the simulation game’s official website, but we’ve broken them down here for you, because we’re super helpful like that. Given Microsoft Flight Simulator’s airports include 37,000 manually edited locations, and the sim features “seamless” multiplayer, a procedurally generated map of the whole world, and even some lavish cockpits, the minimum specs might surprise you, needing 2GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, 150GB HDD, and a Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU.

However, at the other end, the ‘ideal’ specs suggest a Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel i7-9800X CPU instead. Let’s take a look at those Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements in full (via Microsoft):

Microsoft Flight Simulator Minimum System Requirements:

Minimum Spec (AMD) Minimum Spec (NVIDIA) Minimum OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) CPU Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-4460 GPU Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GTX 770 VRAM 2GB 2GB RAM 8GB 8GB HDD 150GB 150GB Bandwidth 5Mbps 5Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator Recommended System Requirements:

Recommended Spec (AMD) Recommended Spec (NVIDIA) Minimum OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) CPU Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i5-8400 GPU Radeon RX 590 NVIDIA GTX 970 VRAM 4GB 4GB RAM 16GB 16GB HDD 150GB 150GB Bandwidth 20Mbps 20Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator Ideal System Requirements:

Ideal Spec (AMD) Ideal Spec (NVIDIA) Minimum OS Version Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) Windows 10 (Nov 2019 update – 1909) CPU Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X Intel i7-9800X GPU Radeon VII NVIDIA RTX 2080 VRAM 8GB 8GB RAM 32GB 32GB HDD 150GB SSD 150GB SSD Bandwidth 50Mbps 50Mbps

That’s all we’ve got for the Microsoft Flight Simulator system specs. There’s no word of a set release date for the sim just yet, though it’s expected to drop sometime in 2020. Be sure to head over to our partner site PCGameBenchmark to compare your computer spec and answer the question, “can I run Flight Sim 2020?“.