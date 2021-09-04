Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun DLC is delayed thanks to Top Gun: Maverick

One of the biggest surprises of E3 this year was the news that Microsoft Flight Simulator would be getting a Top Gun-themed expansion – that’d be free, no less. This news ruled in all kinds of ways, but unfortunately fans will have to wait a little longer for it – the expansion’s been delayed, thanks to the Top Gun: Maverick movie.

When the Top Gun DLC was announced it was confirmed to be a tie-in with Paramount’s upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, set 30 years after the original movie and once again starring Tom Cruise in the role of Maverick. The movie’s already been delayed a few times – it was originally due out July 2019, but was bumped back and then got caught in the pandemic shuffle – and has recently been pushed again to May 27, 2022.

In a short statement on the Microsoft Flight Simulator website, the team confirm that the Top Gun: Maverick tie-in “will be released alongside the movie” in May next year – so you’ll have to wait to do your Goose impression for a while longer.

The developer adds that it looks forward “to sharing more information in the future”, although gives no further word when that’ll be. In yesterday’s development update, the team says that it’ll be showing off the revised “September-November plans” for Flight Simulator this coming Thursday, so expect to see what’s replacing the Top Gun DLC on September 9.

At the very least, players can expect to see competitive multiplayer races being added to Microsoft Flight Simulator this year, and a release date for that DLC will probably get announced this Thursday – with Austria, Germany & Switzerland coming September 7 and the Local Legends Plane Junkers JU-52 been added September 9. No Top Gun yet, but there’s still a lot to come that’ll still take your breath away.