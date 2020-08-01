Microsoft Flight Simulator becomes top-selling game on Steam in less than a day

After it was confirmed Microsoft Flight Simulator would be coming to Steam, the simulation game has jumped straight to the of the Steam top sellers list.

Developer Asobo Studios announced the achievement on Twitter, with a screenshot that had Flight Simulator in the number one stop, ahead of shrunken action-adventure game Grounded. The two are in active contention for chart dominance, both currently hosting betas, as party battle royale game Fall Guys brings up the rear in third, itself holding another short beta following a huge showing last weekend.

Microsoft confirmed that the Flight Simulator would launch on Steam on the same day the closed beta began. There was some concern that a day one launch on Valve’s marketplace wouldn’t happen on the Microsoft Flight Simulator release date, but the company alleviated any doubt, while confirming that VR support is coming later this year. “Two of the most requested features we’ve been hearing about from the community are TrackIR and VR support, Microsoft’s head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Jorg Neumann, stated. “Today we are excited to announce that Microsoft Flight Simulator will have TrackIR support available on day one, and VR support will be available later this year in time for the launch of the HP Reverb G2!”

We spoke to Neumann about developing Microsoft Flight Simulator, and he told us about why it’s a “sim for simmers”, and gave us three reasons why “the time is right” for the series to return. We’d previously heard about the realistic weather the game will hold, and the 28-day cycle for real-world flight navigation data.

Before giving it a whirl for yourself, be sure to check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements, to make sure your machine can handle it.