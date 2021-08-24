Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting competitive multiplayer races

Other players have always been a big part of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s massive simulation of the world’s airspace, but this fall, things will get a lot more cutthroat. Microsoft has partnered with the Reno Air Racing Association to add the city’s notoriously high-speed air races to Flight Simulator in an expansion due out this fall.

The Reno Air Races expansion will, in effect, be adding competitive multiplayer racing to the simulation game. With it, players will be able to enter and compete in the Stihl National Championship Air Races held in Reno, Nevada. These feature racing planes flying at up to 500 mph at just 50 – 250 feet above the ground.

Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann says the Reno Air Races represent Microsoft Flight Simulator’s first major expansion, and it will include a variety of high-speed racing aircraft. You’ll be able to fly head-to-head against your friends, and with pilots from anywhere in the world. The release date on the Reno Air Races expansion hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will be out sometime this fall.

That’s not all that’s on the way to Flight Simulator, of course. World Update VI, which spotlights the region of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, will be arriving September 7. That update adds 100 hand-crafted points of interest and some new enhanced airports, including Stuttgart and St. Gallen.

As usual, you’ll also find a new selection of bush trips, landing challenges, and discovery flights that take you around the lovely Alpine nations.