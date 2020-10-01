Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a US world update and a VR beta

Microsoft Flight Simulator has taken to the skies, and the flight path is a lengthy one – plenty more updates are on the way. After the launch of the Japan world update, the devs have confirmed that the next world update will focus on the United States. The devs are also getting to work on VR support, and a beta for that is starting soon.

The USA world update is scheduled to launch this year, Flight Sim chief Jorg Neumann confirms in a Twitch stream (via Twinfinite). No details on the specific focus of the update just yet, but like the Japan update, it should touch up some notable landmarks and offer more fully-detailed versions of various airports. Further world updates are scheduled to launch “every two to three months on a rolling basis”, Neumann confirms.

The team is also starting to dig into VR support with the community. A closed beta for VR support is starting soon – first with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, then with additional devices. You can head to the official site for details on how to sign up for Insider access to try it out early.

“The VR experience on Flight Sim, to me, is the single most immersive experience I’ve ever had in making these types of products,” Neumann says.

