Microsoft just dropped two stunning new Outer Worlds 2 controller designs

If you're in the market for a new PC controller and happen to also be excited for the release of Outer Worlds 2, then Microsoft has the perfect gamepad designs for you. The company has just unleashed a pair of striking new controllers based on the game, and they look lovely.

Both the standard Xbox Wireless controller and the Xbox Elite Series 2 sit on our buying guide to the best PC controller, and both are now available with these stunning new Outer Worlds 2 designs via the Xbox Design Lab that Microsoft launched back in 2016.

The design of these controllers incorporates the Moon Man logo, which sits just to the left of the d-pad, while a black, green, and neon pink nebula design swoops across the front of the controller against an off-white base color. It's instantly recognizable to anyone who has played the first Outer Worlds game, without looking too garish.

The design is shown off with lime green thumbsticks, but this color can be changed throughout the Design Lab's process if it's not to your liking. As for the Elite Series 2 controller, the design is printed across the textured grips, while its d-pad and rear paddles have a Special Energy Chroma iridescent color theme as standard.

While the Outer Worlds 2 release date is still a few weeks away, you can bag yourself one of the special edition controllers right now, with the standard wireless pad costing $94.98 and the Elite Series 2 pad costing $184.98. However, these prices may rise, depending on whether you add any extra accessories or make changes to the design.

