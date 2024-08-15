Microsoft fights back against the Steam Deck with Xbox app update

Microsoft is introducing a new Compact Mode for the Xbox Game Bar to improve its compatibility with handheld devices that run Windows. This comes off the back of news that Valve is readying SteamOS to be available for the ROG Ally.

It’s no secret that the Windows operating system is a major drawback for gaming handhelds thanks to its general lack of interface optimization for use on a small touchscreen device with game controllers as your main inputs. I even noted this in my Asus ROG Ally X review, where it ended up being the one big issue with an otherwise quite remarkable device.

With Valve confirming that SteamOS will be rolling out to the ROG Ally handhelds soon, Microsoft is going on the offensive to try and better position the Windows offering on handhelds and prevent people from simply moving over to Valve’s much more refined alternative when it is available.

The Xbox Game Bar is what allows you to connect with friends who are online, manage and initiate game recordings, monitor your system performance, and much more. While the Xbox app itself got a Compact Mode a while back, this new update specifically for the game bar will improve compatibility considerably.

In short, it should make using the Xbox App a much more streamlined experience and just generally cause fewer headaches during gameplay. It will take the feeling of navigating menus on an Xbox console, which is already a simple and smooth process, and implement this in the handheld app.

The update is not yet available to everyone, with Insiders being the only ones with access to it. Microsoft tends to gather impressions and feedback from insiders before determining whether a feature is ready to go live or needs more work.

If you’re using any of the best handheld gaming PCs, you should check out our picks for the best Steam Deck games to see which titles run great on the go.