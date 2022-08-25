Prime Gaming September includes Shadow of Mordor and Assassin’s Creed

The Prime Gaming September games have been revealed, giving PC players subscribed to the Amazon subscription service free access to the Lord of the Rings RPG Shadow of Mordor, Ubisoft’s open-world stealth game hit Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and – just in time for the new EPL season – Football Manager 2022.

You can sign up for Prime Gaming as soon as you have an Amazon Prime membership. Alongside the games coming in September, right now you can also get Starcraft Remastered, the full defence bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a chunk of in-game Shark card currency for GTA 5. Also coming in September is The Dig, the classic PC adventure game from Monkey Island and KOTOR developer LucasArts, co-created by Steven Spielberg, and Defend the Rook, a tough board game roguelike with construction mechanics and wave defence.

Originally launched in 2014, Shadow of Mordor comes from FEAR developer Monolith, which is currently working on a new Wonder Woman game. It’s notable for its unique “nemesis” system, whereby various orcs and Uruk-Hai from the evil armies of Middle-Earth can become long-standing, personal enemies, that you will encounter across a number of battles until you can finally put them down. The game’s successor, Shadow of War, also set in the Lord of the Rings universe, launched in 2017, though there is currently no official word on an anticipated third game.

Otherwise, if you fancy heading back to Ancient Greece and trying out Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, make sure to keep to hand our guide on all the tomb locations. You can also read more about Football Manager 2022 courtesy of our review. All of these titles and more will be available via Prime Gaming throughout September.

