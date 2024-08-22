If you like the thrill of intense situations, sliding through shadows, and terrifying your opponents with your quick shooting, then we have a game for you. Dropped into absolute darkness with only a flashlight and a revolver, you must sneak through an old mansion and attempt to be the last player standing by using your senses and stealth ability to survive. Midnight Murder Club is the latest multiplayer party game set to get your heart pounding and expel the screams from your lungs, and we’ve got 5,000 Steam beta keys to give away.

While you start the multiplayer game with a flashlight and a gun, you’ll have to scour the Midnight Murder Club mansion for other weapons and hunt for traps to ensnare your opponent. Look out for bulletproof vests and night vision goggles to give you the upper hand and, most importantly, kill everyone else before they kill you. Use your flashlight sparingly, as turning it on might help you navigate your surroundings, but it could also give away your location.

We’re making it sound serious, but as you can imagine from a tense party game like this, there are laughs and screams to be had whether playing with or against others. You can split into teams or go for an all-out free-for-all, but either way, you’re bound to have some fun. So here’s how to grab a free Steam key for the Midnight Murder Club closed beta.

PCGN Midnight Murder Club beta giveaway

Simply fill in your details above to automatically receive a beta key. Just know that we’ve only got 5,000 to give away, so you’ll have to act fast. Online matchmaking isn’t available during the beta, so you’ll need to gather some friends to play with. Maybe point them in the direction of our giveaway so they can pop over here and grab a key before they’re gone for good.

The Midnight Murder Club beta takes place between August 22 and August 26, and you can wishlist the game ahead of its full release date on Steam.

