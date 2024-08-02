On paper, Millennia was a surefire hit. Published by Paradox, the esteemed strategy braintrust behind Stellaris, Cities Skylines 2, Crusader Kings, and many more, it’s a 4X game with a superb gimmick, whereby at certain points established history can deviate into more radical, more fantastical hypotheticals. Advance the tech tree too quickly, and you’ll be beset by the Age of Robot Overlords. Neglect health amenities, and say hello to the Age of Plague. Arriving in March of this year, Millennia has so far attracted mixed responses on a modest playerbase, but with a sizable first DLC about to land, it’s time to give this one a second chance.

As it stands, Millennia’s track record on Steam is respectable, but still underwhelming given its initial promise. From a record high of just over 8,000 concurrent players, it currently averages less than 200. A lot of the user reviews are favorable, but the 4X game is still lumbered with the ‘mixed’ rating on Valve’s store. Created by C Prompt, developer of the unique, board game-inspired strategy horror Heretic Operative, this game deserves more love – Ian’s Millennia review found a lot to be excited about. However, even if you’ve stayed away from it so far, now might be the time to give Millennia a try.

Arriving on Monday August 12, Ancient Worlds is the first Millennia DLC. In short, it gives you the chance to begin the game in prehistory, controlling a nomadic group of settlers trying to survive in an age of vicious megafauna and devastating primordial tempests. While strategy games often begin at the very start of organized civilization, Ancient Worlds goes back much further. It almost resembles a survival game – rather than establishing laws and building government outposts, the early turns involve scavenging for resources and trying to stay alive.

There’s a new terrain type in the form of icy, arctic tundra, new threats courtesy of prehistoric creatures, and new landmarks. You can also choose a new type of starting government and use a new ‘national spirit,’ essentially a society-wide buff or status effect that unlocks activation-specific trading and management options.

Millennia has a solid foundation and plenty of opportunity to get better. Just like Cities Skylines 2, which suffered at launch, but has since gone from strength to strength, this Paradox-published grand strategy game could easily become something special. If you want to check it out, as well as the Ancient Worlds DLC, head here.

Otherwise, how about some of the best ever RTS games? Or maybe you want to get closer to the action with the best management games of all time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.