Millennia looks to improve on a rocky launch with huge update, out now

Millennia has a solid premise. A 4X strategy game in the style of Civilization 6, it sees players guiding their population from its earliest days at the dawn of humanity through to various possible futures, weathering crises and defining a national identity as time marches onward. Its publisher, Paradox, is also responsible for all time classics like Crusader Kings 3, Europa Universalis 4, and Stellaris. Despite these factors, Millennia didn’t come out with its best foot forward, and struggled with technical and design issues. With today bringing both a massive new update and the game’s first expansion, though, it may have received the shot in the arm necessary to court a larger audience.

Millennia has just launched Update 5, bringing plenty of improvements and additions to the 4X game. All players will be able to, for instance, check out an early experimental version of its new ‘simultaneous multiplayer’ mode and a beta for mod support. The free update also adds in new buildings, more than a dozen new Domain Powers, a new map, new default ancient nations, and much more. Millennia has also been rebalanced across the board and quality of life changes and bug fixes are included in the update as well.

Alongside this is the launch of its Ancient Worlds expansion, which centers on adding to the early game experience. It includes the ability to start as a nomadic group that travels the map before beginning their first settlement and adds in accompanying features like vicious megafauna, a tundra landscape that freezes and melts as the seasons change, the Band Society starting government, the diplomacy focused Messengers National Spirit, and a host of new landmarks to discover.

Millennia’s base game is available on Steam here. You can also grab its new Ancient Worlds expansion (for $9.99 USD / £8.49) right here.

